BSS-41Govt mulls changing assessment method of exams: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said

the government is working to change the certificate and

examination-oriented education system.

“We are thinking of changing the assessment method of examinations

of students. Getting GPA-5 would not be the only method of merit

verification. So, it is important to change the assessment method,”

she said.

Dipu Moni was virtually speaking at the award distribution ceremony

of the National Biology Festival-2021 jointly organised by Bangladesh

Biology Olympiad Committee and Daily Samakal.

Speaking as the chief guest, she said there is no alternative to

science and technology education to be a successful partner in the

demographic dividend and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

So, the education minister said, a drastic change in the country’s

education system is an urgent now. The government is working to this

end, she added.

