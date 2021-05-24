BSS-41Govt mulls changing assessment method of exams: Dipu Moni

ZCZC
BSS-41
MINISTER-EDUCATION
Govt mulls changing assessment method of exams: Dipu Moni
DHAKA, May 24, 2021 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said
the government is working to change the certificate and
examination-oriented education system.
“We are thinking of changing the assessment method of examinations
of students. Getting GPA-5 would not be the only method of merit
verification. So, it is important to change the assessment method,”
she said.
Dipu Moni was virtually speaking at the award distribution ceremony
of the National Biology Festival-2021 jointly organised by Bangladesh
Biology Olympiad Committee and Daily Samakal.
Speaking as the chief guest, she said there is no alternative to
science and technology education to be a successful partner in the
demographic dividend and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
So, the education minister said, a drastic change in the country’s
education system is an urgent now. The government is working to this
end, she added.
BSS/PR/SS/MRI/MRU/2020hrs