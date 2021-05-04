Khaleque distributes foodstuffs among 500 women labourers in Khulna

KHULNA, May 4, 2021 (BSS)- Khulna city mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Tuesday distributed foodstuffs among 500 distressed and jobless women day labourers as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to assist them in tackling the Covid-19 situation.

The Mayor distributed rice, pulse, oil, potatoes, vegetable and chicken meat among the distressed women of ward no-16 to ward no-31 in the city on Shaheed Hadis Park premises by strictly following health safety guidelines and rules , set by the government.

During the distribution of relief materials Mayor Khaleque said that the government continued to distribute food items to reduce hardship of helpless people amid Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the government has begun to distribute Taka 2,500 each among 38 lakh low income families across the country.

“Everyone has to follow proper government hygiene rules to protect themselves from the coronavirus, he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is besides of unemployed and helpless people.”

Terming country’s economy is strengthening in the labourers hand, the Mayor said government is trying to combat coronavirus side by side running country’s economy.

With lawmaker of Khulna-2 constituency Sheikh Salah Uddin Jewel virtually in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by Khulna deputy commissioner Md Helal Hossain and City unit Awami League general secretary MDA Babul Rana as special guests.