89.90 pc Covid-19 patients cured in Khulna division

KHULNA, May 4, 2021 (BSS) – In spite of decreasing trend in the daily number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in recent days, the recovery rate also rises and currently stands at 89.90 percent in the division.

“A total of 28,339 Covid-19 patients healed till Monday out of the total 31,520 infected people and the recovery rate stands at 89.90 percent,” Divisional Director (Health) in Khulna division Dr. Rasheda Sultana told BSS today.

Among the total recovered patients, 7,957 in Khulna, 5,628 in Jashore 4,363 in Kushtia 2,537 in Jhenaidah, 1,730 in Chuadanga, 1,728 in Narail,1,272 in Bagerhat, 1,199 in Satkhira, 1,133 in Magura, and 792 in Meherpur districts.

Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Health) Dr. Ferdoushi Akter said 223 more coronavirus affected people recovered in the last 24 hours till this noon raising their total number to 28,339 in all 10 districts of the division.

During the period, the total number of infected patients climbed to 31,520 as 89 new cases were reported positive after testing 209 collected samples at Covid-19 Laboratory in Khulna and two other PCR labs in the division, the health officials said.

Of the newly detected patients, 29 each in Khulna and Jashore, eight are in Kushtia, six each in Jhenidah and Meherpur, four in Satkhra, three in Bagerhat, two each in Chuadanga and Narail districts in the division.

Dr Ferdousi said whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

All the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been, brought under necessary treatment while 74,876 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 74,081 were released, she said.

The district-wise break-up of the total patients now stands at 9,220 in Khulna, 6,414 in Jashore, 4,632 in Kushtia, 2,772 in Jhenaidah, 1,866 in Chuadanga, 1,817 in Narail, 1,384 in Bagerhat, 1,279 in Satkhira, 1,226 Magura and 91in Meherpur.

“Among the total 31,520 coronavirus infected persons, 3,921 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 28,339 have recovered and 582 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, the health official said.

With one more death in Jashore, the total number of fatalities now reached 582 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 153 in Khulna, 107 in Kushtia, 74 in Jashore, 53 in Jhenaidah, 51 in Chuadanga, 44 in Satkhira, 34 in Bagerhat, 24 in Narail,23 in Magura and 19 in Meherpur in the division,” she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 31,520 Covid-19 patients stands at little over 1.84 percent in the division.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana called upon everyone for wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and abiding by all health directives set by government to prevent further community transmission of Covid-19 infection in the division.